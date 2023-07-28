1.1.a

Bankruptcy court properly enjoins actions against nondebtor entity after divisional merger. The debtor was the product of a divisional merger under Texas law, which replaced the former single corporate entity with a new nondebtor corporation and the debtor, which assumed substantial asbestos claims. The debtor indemnified the nondebtor for losses related to the asbestos claims that the debtor had assumed, and the nondebtor agreed to fund the debtor's bankruptcy costs and asbestos liabilities to the extent the debtor's assets were insufficient. A bankruptcy court has related-to jurisdiction over a proceeding if the proceeding has any conceivable effect on the estate. Because of the agreements between the debtor and the nondebtor, the nondebtor's potential liability in non-bankruptcy litigation by asbestos plaintiffs could have an effect on the debtor's bankruptcy estate, so the court had jurisdiction to enjoin the prosecution of those actions against the nondebtor. A court may grant a preliminary injunction only if, among other requirements, the plaintiff is likely to succeed on the merits of the underlying dispute. In a chapter 11 case, the focus is not the particular dispute but on whether the debtor's reorganization is likely to be successful. Here, based on the debtor's financial condition and the availability of section 524(g) to address the asbestos claims, the bankruptcy court properly determined that the debtor was likely able to confirm a plan. Therefore, the bankruptcy court properly enjoined the asbestos plaintiffs' actions against the nondebtor. Bestwall LLC v. Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants (In re Bestwall LLC), 71 F.4th 168 (4th Cir. 2023).