The publications in this series tackle many facets (and potential applications) of the Bankruptcy Code as potential balm and bane for owners, landlords and lenders trying to navigate a landscape made exponentially more treacherous by recent economic and market conditions.
- Contiguous Condominiums Are Not
"SARE" (6.29.23)
Dania Slim, Patrick E. Fitzmaurice and Alana A. Lyman discuss how a recent ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that held that properties must share a common scheme or plan to constitute a "single property or project "clarifies the classification of "single asset real estate."
- No Cutting the (Priority) Line!: Incidental
Beneficiaries to Assumed Contracts and Leases Cannot Assert Cure
Claims Against Debtors (5.3.23)
Dania Slim and Alana A. Lyman discuss the Second Circuit's finding that incidental beneficiaries without legal rights under assumed contracts or leases may not assert cure claims.
- Time Approach Applied to Cap Rent Claim in Century
21 Department Stores Bankruptcy Cases (2.13.23)
Andrew M. Troop, Patrick J. Potter, David L. Miller, Dania Slim and Kwame O. Akuffo discuss a new case from the Southern District of New York, which breaks with precedent in that district and sides with the debtor-tenant argument that the time approach applies to reduce the landlords' claims for lease termination damages.
- If You Know Something, Say Something, or Lose
Good-Faith Protection in a Bankruptcy Sale
(4.18.22)
Patrick E. Fitzmaurice and Kwame O. Akuffo examine how asset purchasers with actual or constructive knowledge of a competing interest that fail to alert the bankruptcy court may be subject to claims by competing interest holders in an otherwise free and clear sale.
- Is a By-the-Hour Motel a Single Asset Real
Estate for Chapter 11 Purposes? (3.26.22)Dania Slim and Alana Lyman examine a recent case that has
further defined some limits concerning to which types of properties
the SARE designation can be applied.
- Bankruptcy Court Holds Debtor-Assignor Is Not Off
the Hook for Pre- and Post-Assignment Damages Under Lease Assigned
Pre-Bankruptcy Because Landlord Never Granted a
Release (1.26.22)
Patrick J. Potter, Claire K. Wu and Kwame O. Akuffo examine In re RGN-Group Holdings, LLC, a recent bankruptcy court ruling that highlights why landlords, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, should continue to enforce their rights under commercial leases notwithstanding a tenant or former tenant's bankruptcy filing.
- Retail Debtor's Bid for
"Super" Rent Holiday and Rent Abatement
Denied (5.11.21)
In the Journal of Bankruptcy Law, Patrick J. Potter, Patrick E. Fitzmaurice, Brian L. Beckerman and Kwame O. Akuffo break down In re CEC Entertainment.
- Court Finds Pandemic Does Not Satisfy
Lease's Casualty Clause (3.31.21)
Patrick J. Potter, Christian A. Buerger, Hugh M. McDonald, Patrick E. Fitzmaurice and Jonathan Doolittlediscuss a new case from the Southern District of New York that extends the trend of courts enforcing leases against tenants forced to close due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Negative Amortization Chapter 11 Plans as a
Potential Bridge Over the Economic Recovery Gap
(2.23.21)
James Dickinson and Patrick Potter discuss the potential for hotels responding to the impact of COVID-19, particularly those with meaningful equity and presently depressed revenues, to confirm three-to-four-year reorganization plans that negatively amortize the mortgage debt while the debtor reestablishes its occupancy rates and revenue streams.
- Bankruptcy Code Amendments Aimed at Allowing
Extended Rent Holidays for Small Business Debtors Pose More
Questions than They Answer (1.26.21)
Patrick Potter, Patrick Fitzmaurice and Kwame Akuffo discuss recent changes to section 365(d)(3) of the Bankruptcy Code under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law on December 27, 2020.
- Bankruptcy Court Denies Retail
Debtor's State-Law Based Arguments to Avoid Paying Rent During
Chapter 11 (1.19.21)
In part two of our discussion of the recent Chuck E. Cheese decision, Patrick Potter, Patrick Fitzmaurice, Brian Beckerman and Kwame Akuffo examine how the bankruptcy court rejected the debtor's efforts to defer and avoid paying rent during and after the initial 60-day period of the case.
- Bankruptcy Court Rules Bankruptcy Code Does Not
Permit Extended Rent Holiday for Retail Debtors
(1.11.21)
Patrick Potter, Patrick Fitzmaurice and Kwame Akuffo discuss the portion of the recent Chuck E. Cheese decision denying the debtor's/tenant's request to defer paying rent after the 60-day "rent holiday" period prescribed in section 365(d)(3) of the Bankruptcy Code.
- The Letter of Credit Conundrum: When a
Debtor's Default May Be Preferable to Its Late
Payment (8.19.20)
Patrick Potter, David Miller and Dania Slim discuss the preference exposure to a landlord or other creditor that arises when the debtor makes a payment to the landlord or other creditor during the 90 days before its bankruptcy, which payment falls outside the parameters of the lease or other contractual relationship, and where a letter of credit supporting the debtor's obligations expires after the bankruptcy (but before the landlord or creditor receives a demand for return of the preferential payment).
- Court Holds COVID-19 Executive Order Triggers
Lease's Force Majeure Clause, Excusing Some Rent
Obligations (7.16.20)
David Miller, Patrick Potter, Jessica Lee and Katherine Sauter evaluate the decision, In re Hitz Restaurant Group, where the Bankruptcy Court ruled that the Illinois Governor's Executive Order, temporarily barring on-premises food service and consumption, triggered the force majeure language, thereby partially absolving the tenant-debtor from paying its rent.
- Bankruptcy Blockers in Governance Documents May
Not Prevent Real Estate or Other Bankruptcies
(5.7.20)
Patrick Potter, Dania Slim and Kimberly Mann evaluate whether bankruptcy blockers in a debtor's governance documents are likely to deter bankruptcies, and the likelihood of success of a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case based on such blockers.
- Personal Guaranties May Not Deter Property Owner
Bankruptcies (5.1.20)
Patrick Potter, Joshua Morse, Deborah Baum and Dania Slim evaluate whether the existence of personal guaranties are likely to deter property owner bankruptcies
- How Chapter 11 Solved One Multifamily Condo
Regime's Dual Challenges of Mounting Liabilities and Unpaid
Dues (4.24.20)
Patrick Potter, David Miller and Dania Slim turn our attention to condominium associations with mounting liabilities who are looking for creative solutions to their financial problems.
- Navigating Bankruptcy Exposure for Landlords
Arising from Anticipated Lease Terminations During
COVID-19 (4.17.20)
Patrick Potter, Christian Buerger, Dania Slim and Melissa Pettit examine lease terminations and how they may have unintended consequences for landlords. We conclude with a discussion of potential strategies for landlords.
- A Single Asset Bankruptcy from the 1990s
Gains New Relevance during COVID-19 (4.7.20)
Patrick J. Potter and Dania Slim look back a few decades at a case that could provide lessons for real estate projects with no or severely reduced cash flow (a condition many projects find or will find themselves in due to the impact of COVID-19).
