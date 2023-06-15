United States:
Special Feature: Third-Party Releases After The Second Circuit Decision In Purdue Pharma
In an article published by Creditor Rights
Coalition, Partner Philip Ankerevaluates the Second Circuit's
recent decision in Purdue Pharma.
Excerpt: There are three lenses through which I
view the Second Circuit's recent decision in Purdue.
The first is one of policy - if I could amend the Bankruptcy
Code, would it permit non-consensual, third-party releases?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
