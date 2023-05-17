A recent Troubled Company Reporter article reports that
the official committee of unsecured creditors of Independent Pet
Partners Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates, is seeking approval
from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to hire
Kelley Drye as its lead counsel. Jim Carr, Jason Adams and Lauren Schlussel will serve as lead
counsel.
Read the full article here. (May require a subscription)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.