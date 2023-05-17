A recent Troubled Company Reporter article reports that the official committee of unsecured creditors of Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates, is seeking approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to hire Kelley Drye as its lead counsel. Jim Carr, Jason Adams and Lauren Schlussel will serve as lead counsel.



