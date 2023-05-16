Lowenstein partner Eric Chafetz co-authors ABI Preference Handbook, Third Edition.

As the authors of ABI Preference Handbook, Third Edition note, "Any company extending unsecured trade credit to its customers is likely, at some point in its business life, to face preference demands and lawsuits under the Bankruptcy Code." This new edition not only introduces why preference claims play such an important role in bankruptcy, but also why addressing them properly can help all creditors receive fair and equal treatment. It is a reference that should be part of every bankruptcy practitioner's toolkit.

