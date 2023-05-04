Insolvency & Restructuring counsel Rahman Connelly was recently accepted into Class XII of the International Insolvency Institute's (III) NextGen Leadership Program.

The NextGen Leadership Program recognizes the most prominent "Rising Stars" in the international insolvency area. Comprised of insolvency community leaders spanning legal, judicial, academic and regulatory industries, the III is a nonprofit organization that contributes to improvements in the international system for cross-border reorganizations and restructurings, the development of reasonable and effective insolvency and secured transaction legislation around the world.

Rahman focuses his practice on bankruptcy, restructuring and bankruptcy litigation matters with significant experience advising ad hoc bondholder groups, official committees of unsecured creditors, chapter 11 debtors, foreign representatives in cross-border bankruptcies, and various other parties in interest. He has represented major constituencies in complex bankruptcies and high stakes litigation across the country.

