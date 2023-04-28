ARTICLE

Bankruptcy Partner Tara Schellhorn was the featured guest on the American Bankruptcy Institute's "TechBytes" podcast, in which she discussed proposed UCC amendments that are aimed at bringing the UCC into the digital age, with Prof. Juliet M. Moringiello, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Widener University Commonwealth Law School. The amendments would set up a regulatory framework to use virtual currencies and other digital assets in secured transactions.

Tara serves as the Communications Manager of the ABI's Emerging Tech Committee, and is Coordinating Editor of the ABI Journal Editorial Board's "Building Blocks" column.

Listen to the podcast at TechBytes.

