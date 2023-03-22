As a further update to our client alerts related to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the ensuing FDIC receivership, and the government's decision to invoke the systemic risk exception, please note that the FDIC has updated its Frequently Asked Questions.



The updated FAQ can be viewed at:

https://www.fdic.gov/resources/resolutions/bank-failures/failed-bank-list/silicon-valley-faq.html.



