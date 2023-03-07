ARTICLE

self

Sheppard Mullin's Restructure THIS! podcast explores the latest trends and controversies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, commercial insolvency and distressed investing. In this week's episode, we delve into real estate development with Emily Gottlieb of AW Properties Global, including discussing commercial-to-residential conversions, redeveloping vacant land, and more.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What got you interested in restructuring?

What is your precise role at AW Properties? What does your day-to-day look like?

What correlations can you draw between your current role and your former life as a bankruptcy attorney?

What are your primary sources of business development or business origination?

How is the auction component offered by AW properties unique and different?

What are you seeing in the commercial real estate market?

Will we see more commercial-to-residential conversions?

Why is it so difficult to redevelop vacant land?

What can you tell us about a recent Sub 5 case you were involved in?

What insights would you offer a bankruptcy attorney looking to transition out of traditional law practice?

About Emily S. Gottlieb

Emily S. Gottlieb has more than 18 years of experience in the restructuring industry. She began her career as a real estate attorney working on large commercial transactions at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and transitioned into a bankruptcy practice. Emily continued her restructuring work at DLA Piper, representing debtors, creditors, committees, financial institutions, Trustees and receivers in all aspects of Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 proceedings, workouts and litigation.

For over a decade, Emily worked for a prominent national bankruptcy and class action administration company as a business development executive and head of Midwest operations, where she managed the Chicago office. Prior to joining AW Properties, she was on the senior leadership team of a major not-for-profit organization in Chicago.

Emily is active in the turnaround community as a member of TMA and IWIRC and previously served on the board of IWIRC Chicago. In addition to being an attorney, she is also a licensed real estate broker and a member of the Chicago Association of Realtors (CAR) and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

