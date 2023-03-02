ARTICLE

Retail bankruptcies are back, driven by high labor costs, rising inflation, and maturing debt. Even if a bankruptcy is a “financial restructuring,” you can count on the bankrupt tenant using the bankruptcy code to reject, renegotiate, or sell some of its leases. Additionally, there may be a “going out of business sale” on your property or you may end up with a new tenant.

In this episode, Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien talk with Bill Hanlon about what you can do before, during, and after a bankruptcy to minimize harm to your operations.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

