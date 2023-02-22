Associates Jane Haviland, Kathryn Droumbakis, and Rachel Sposato co-authored an article published by Law360 discussing bankruptcy relief for employees in the cannabis industry. The authors stated, "A bankruptcy court's recent denial of a debtor's petition for bankruptcy relief on narrow grounds casts a long shadow on the viability of bankruptcy relief for those employed in the cannabis industry."

