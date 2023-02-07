self

While no one can guarantee what the economy will do in 2023, we can predict that if your customers file for bankruptcy, the odds are they will file under Subchapter V of Chapter 11. The new fast-track, small business bankruptcy has rapidly become the most popular choice by far for business reorganization (and individuals looking to shed guaranty obligations).

In this webinar, Board-Certified Business Bankruptcy attorneys Paul Fanning and Lance Martin teach you how to prepare for and protect yourself in Subchapter V, where the cases move at warp speed, and many of the old rules of traditional Chapter 11 no longer apply. They cover the key differences between traditional Chapter 11 and Subchapter V, the role of the Subchapter V Trustee and how to use him or her to your advantage, discovery and evidentiary issues and limitations, and the major issues worth fighting over.

This webinar is designed specifically for lenders and other professionals who work in credit resolution, collections, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and workout.

