United States: Mark Shapiro Discusses FTX Crypto And His Lehman Experience In Bloomberg Podcast

Mark Shapiro, partner at Shearman & Sterling and Chairman of the firm's Financial Restructuring & Insolvency group was featured in a recent episode of the FICC Focus podcast by Bloomberg Intelligence.

In the episode, Mark discusses the recent bankruptcy case of FTX and Crypto restructurings more broadly in light of his prior experience in Lehman Brothers.

FICC Focus offers the latest market views on interest rates, corporate bonds, emerging-market debt, commodities and currencies by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

Listen to the full podcast here: State of Distressed Debt.

