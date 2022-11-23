The Wall Street Journal reports that on November 17, the Biden Administration released new guidelines that may make it easier for student loan borrowers to discharge their debt in bankruptcy. The guidelines from the Justice Department and Education Department delineate specific requirements for borrowers to prove they are experiencing economic distress. The government will calculate whether a debtor's expenses equal or exceed a debtor's income, and if they do, the Justice Department will declare the that the borrower is unable to pay their debts. The guidelines are likely to make it easier for some student loan borrowers to discharge their student loans in bankruptcy (whereas, under the prior system such discharges were virtually impossible).

According to reporting from The Guardian, many top privacy and security executives recently left their positions at Twitter following an all-employee address by new owner Elon Musk in which he suggested that "bankruptcy isn't out of the question." The departures prompted warnings from the Federal Trade Commission, which Twitter previously reached a settlement with in May over privacy issues.

Law360 Reports that NGV Global Group Inc., a Dallas-based company that makes natural-gas run truck engines filed with three affiliates for Chapter 11 in Texas. The debtors claimed more than $50 million in liabilities and $10 million to $50 million in assets.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.