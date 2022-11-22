Cooley partner Cullen Speckhart was featured in episode 13 of SheppardMullin's Restructure This! podcast. Along with Rachel Ehrlich Albanese of DLA Piper, Cullen discusses recruiting, retaining and advancing women lawyers and professionals in the restructuring industry.

Speckhart and Albanese were also featured in a Q&A in Thomson Reuters Practical Law where they discussed the unique challenges women face in restructuring practice and how the practice can improve retention and promotion of women.



Listen to the podcast

Read the Q&A (subscription required)

