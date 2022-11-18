self

Sheppard Mullin's Restructure THIS! podcast explores the latest trends and controversies in chapter 11 bankruptcy, commercial insolvency and distressed investing. In this episode, FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Heath Gray joins host Justin Bernbrock to discuss current trends in the tech world. Their enlightening conversation touches on a wide range of topics, including Covid's long-term effects on the industry, the future of crypto and how the state of the economy might impact social media companies.

What We Discussed In This Episode:

What's behind the massive layoffs at major tech companies? COVID really underlined the importance of technology, both for remote work versus in-person positions. What were some of the struggles that plagued the tech market vs. other types of businesses? The majority of us live our lives on social media. But current economic conditions, especially inflation, have begun placing a great deal of pressure on social platforms. Beyond cost savings actions, what other steps can these platforms take to protect themselves? Crypto continues to dominate the news on a regular basis, and we've started seeing lawsuits that raise a range of novel issues, including many that are being resolved in real-time. Have we reached a point where the government needs to decide whether this industry should be regulated differently? How could the rise of social media companies and the emergence of more tech-based tech-based impact technology? What sort of pressure will current economic conditions bring to bear on subscriber services?

About Heath Gray

Heath Gray is a senior managing director at FTI Consultancy, where he specializes in advising public and private companies on large-scale transformations, turnarounds and transactions. Mr. Gray regularly serves in interim executive roles and as a senior advisor to management teams, boards of directors, special committees and private equity investors. He has extensive experience with complex international M&A and restructuring matters, crisis management and corporate governance.

