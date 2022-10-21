In the latest report from New Generation Research (NGR) examining new bankruptcy mandates in the first three quarters of 2022, Pryor Cashman partners Seth H. Lieberman and Patrick Sibley were noted as among the lawyers "providing a new market-leading business development platform for the restructuring industry," with four new mandates.

NGR's Bankruptcy Data Advisor Retention & Group Activity Report 1Q-3Q22 also puts the firm as tied for the No. 4 slot on the Legal – Lender/Agent/Indenture Trustee league table with four mandates so far in 2022.

