Chicago, IL

Foley Partner Katherine Catanese is part of a panel 'Offshore Liquidation vs. U.S. Bankruptcy: A Tale of Two Paths (to Restructure)' during the Stout Summit Chicago: Hot Topics in Fraud and Enforcement in Chicago on Tuesday, October 11.Attendees of Stout Summit Chicago will enjoy networking and panel sessions covering the latest developments and hot topics in white-collar crime, fraud, and cross-border corporate and fund collapses. Panel sessions will include an exploration of offshore liquidations vs. U.S. bankruptcy and enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). There will be a keynote conversation between a convicted fraudster and her prosecutor. Panelists and attendees will include representatives from leading law firms, in-house counsel, financial restructuring firms, and the Department of Justice, as well as leaders from Stout's Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations group.

