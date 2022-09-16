Real estate owners and lenders often face volatile economic circumstances, rapidly-changing regulatory environments, and threats to operating paradigms, all while dealing with debt maturities, complex capital structures, and differing expectations of value and projected cash flow. Stakeholders — including companies, owners, investors, secured lenders, and unsecured creditors — increasingly consider restructuring options to preserve and create future value.

How We Help

In these circumstances, stakeholders engage FTI Consulting to guide them through restructuring, capital sourcing, and the resolution of distressed debt in and out-of-court. Our senior Restructuring Advisory professionals help drive successful turnarounds by providing guidance on stabilizing finances and operations and reassuring all parties that proactive steps are being taken to enhance value. For clients in crisis, we develop liquidity forecasts, improve cash flow management, analyze and develop business plans, evaluate strategic alternatives, obtain additional financing, provide negotiation assistance and guide complex debt restructurings. We also provide analytical and advisory services to lenders and creditors of distressed borrowers to help maximize their recoveries.

Services

Company-Owner Advisory Services

Interim Management Services

Creditor Advisory

Asset/Debt/REO Acquisitions & Dispositions

Trustee, Receivership and Fiduciary Services

Dispute Advisory

Valuation Services

Capabilities

Company-Owner Advisory Services

Clients in distressed circumstances rely on our real estate restructuring professionals' hands-on operational and financial expertise. We work closely with management, our clients' legal advisors and related advisory professionals to address the breadth of issues involved in the restructuring of real estate companies, portfolios and assets. We help to create and support an environment of improved trust and communication, within which a comprehensive solution can be crafted, enabling management to enhance and protect stakeholder value.

Interim Management Services

Organizations driving change, or in crisis, transition, or other difficult situations, often need interim management services that can restore credibility to the unstable organization while preserving, protecting and enhancing enterprise value for stakeholders. In transitions, restructurings and turnarounds, our functional and industry management experience helps provide stability, maintain momentum, preserve and enhance value and support recovery and renewal. Our clients rely on our interim executives' skilled, experienced leadership, turnaround and restructuring skills to capitalize on opportunities, contend with C-level turnover and drive strategic solutions.

Creditor Advisory

Lenders to and creditors of distressed real estate companies and assets often need external support and counsel to resolve their issues. No matter the circumstances or which parties are involved, you need a trusted, experienced partner that understands the situation. Our goal is to maximize creditor recoveries. We leverage our extensive expertise and decades of industry experience to provide critical analysis and viable strategic alternatives to deliver the optimal outcomes for our clients.

Asset/Debt/REO Acquisitions & Dispositions

Buyers and sellers of distressed assets and debt rely on us to help them maximize their return on investment. We also assist owners and lenders to prepare for recapitalization and loan sales to meet regulatory, capital ratio, cash requirements and other objectives.

Trustee, Receivership and Fiduciary Services

Dispute Advisory

Real estate stakeholders need professionals who understand the technical issues and challenges that arise when the services of a fiduciary are required. Our professionals have served as court-appointed trustees and examiners (and as their advisors) in Chapters 7 and 11 bankruptcies and as equity and property receivers in state and federal court matters. They are respected for their integrity and balanced, pragmatic approach to resolving issues and maximizing recovery for the estate.

The Real Estate team within FTI Consulting provides clients with insight and clarity, assisting with every phase of the dispute resolution process – starting from early case assessment, pre-litigation strategy and discovery to litigation/mediation consulting, expert testimony and trial. With proven financial, economic and industry expertise, FTI Consulting helps clients unravel challenging business issues and resolve disputes in a cost-effective and expedient manner.

Valuation Services

Whether you are an individual with a single asset or a multinational corporation or fund that controls asset portfolios located throughout the world, we apply our in-depth understanding of real estate values and market dynamics to advise you throughout the life cycle of ownership and in complex situations like bankruptcy, restructuring and disputes. With real estate valuation professionals possessing the requisite combination of "expert witness" credentials, industry-recognized designations (MAI, CRE, FRICS and MRICS) and real-world experience, we are well-positioned to provide advice and support to maximize client benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.