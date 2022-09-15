Reporting from Reuters indicates that the German government plans to relax certain corporate insolvency rules in response to rising energy costs so that companies with financially sound business plans can avoid being required to file for protection under Germany's insolvency laws. [Reuters; Sept. 9, 2022]

Bloomberg reports that the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Citibank in an appeal of a lower court's ruling from 2020 that certain lenders to Revlon were permitted to keep approximately $504 million in payments mistakenly wired to them by Citibank. [Bloomberg; Sept. 8, 2022]

Reporting from Yahoo News indicates that Cineworld's request for approval of its DIP financing facility was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Cineworld is now authorized to access approximately $785 million in DIP financing on an interim basis. [Yahoo; Sept. 9, 2022]

CNN reports that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved confirmation of the Boy Scouts of America's plan of reorganization on Thursday, September 8, 2022. [CNN; Sept. 8, 2022]

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.