Seth Kleinman spoke to Bloomberg Law about luxury college student housing projects, which were once feared to be in jeopardy of bankruptcy at the onset of the pandemic but have since become a magnet for real estate investors.

According to Seth, while COVID has created some uncertainty in student housing broadly, lenders aren't shying away from attractive locations where enrollment numbers are increasing. Still, he said, COVID was "a real wakeup call that there could be structural changes in student housing."

