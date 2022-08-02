self

With uncertainties regarding the economy, interest rates rising, the cost of real estate development soaring, and financial distress resulting from the pandemic weighing heavy on many, real estate investors and users may find themselves in financial distress and exploring bankruptcy as a necessary step. In this episode, we offer a primer on some of the more common bankruptcy issues faced by those in the real estate industry.

Ryan Pinkston, a bankruptcy specialist in Seyfarth's Litigation department, joins hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss what happens to unexpired leases in bankruptcy, why parties to a lease may want to negotiate for cash security deposits or letters of credit, and the usefulness of personal guaranties and single-asset real estate owners.

