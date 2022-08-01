A bank's customer is a financial institution for purposes of section 546(e)'s safe harbor . The debtor's special purpose entity, which issued notes under note purchase agreements to facilitate the debtor's Ponzi scheme, transferred payments on the notes, as provided in the agreement, to the note holder at the holder's custodial account at a bank. Section 546(e) prohibits a trustee from avoiding a transfer that is a settlement payment or made in connection with a securities contract and that is by or to (or for the benefit of) a financial institution. The Code defines "financial Institution" to include a customer of a bank when the bank is acting as agent or custodian for the customer. The bank was an agent or custodian for the note holder, because it received the note payments into a custodial account for the note holder. Therefore, the note holder was a financial institution. The note is a security. But the court below did not adequately examine whether the transfer was made in connection with a securities contract. Therefore, the court remands for that determination. Kelley v. Safe Harbor Managed Account 101, Ltd., 31 F.4th 1058 (8th Cir. 2022).

Pleading the due diligence prerequisite for a preference complaint . The debtor in possession analyzed transfers to a creditor, including days-to-pay information for each transfer and for pre-avoidance period transfers and any unusual collection activity, and included that information in a preference avoidance and recovery demand letter to the creditor. When the creditor did not respond, the DIP sued to avoid and recover the preferences. In the complaint, the DIP recited that it had conducted an analysis of the transfers and whether they were protected from avoidance by any applicable defense. The complaint also referred to, but did not attach, the demand letter. Section 547(b) permits a trustee or DIP to avoid a preference, "based on reasonable due diligence in the circumstances of the case and taking into account a party's known or reasonably knowable affirmative defenses." On a motion to dismiss, the court may consider a document the complaint references. Combined with the complaint's allegation that the DIP conducted an analysis, the letter satisfied the statutory prerequisite for bringing the complaint, whether or not the prerequisite is an element of the preference claim. Center City Healthcare, LLC v. McKesson Plasma & Biologics LLC (In re Center City Healthcare, LLC), 2022 Bankr. LEXIS 1638 (Bankr. D. Del. June 13, 2022).

