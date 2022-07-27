In a report from New Generation Research (NGR) examining new bankruptcy mandates in the first half of 2022 (1H22), Pryor Cashman partners Seth H. Lieberman and Patrick Sibley were noted as among "1H22's busiest partners on the lead counsel front," with four new mandates.

NGR's Bankruptcy Data Advisor Retention & Group Activity Report also puts the firm in the No. 1 slot on the Legal – Lender/Agent/Indenture Trustee league table with four mandates.

These exceptional results for the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group come on the heels of Debtwire's June 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report, which ranked Pryor Cashman in the top 10 for lead counsel mandates so far in 2022 and at No. 6 in the Bond/Loan category.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.