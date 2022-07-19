ARTICLE

Debtwire published its June 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is included among the most frequently appointed firms.

The report puts the firm in the top 10 for lead counsel mandates so far in 2022 and at No. 6 in the Bond/Loan category.

