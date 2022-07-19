United States:
Pryor Cashman A Leading Firm In June 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report
19 July 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Debtwire published its June 2022 Restructuring Advisory Mandates
Report, tracking new representations in corporate reorganizations,
and Pryor Cashman is included among the most frequently appointed
firms.
The report puts the firm in the top 10 for lead counsel mandates
so far in 2022 and at No. 6 in the Bond/Loan category.
