ABI's Industry Viewpoint Interview: Intellectual Property And Bankruptcy
I recently had the honor of talking with the American Bankruptcy
Institute's Editor-at-Large Bill Rochelle about the
intersection of intellectual property and bankruptcy, as part of
ABI's Industry Viewpoints video series.
Bill and I discussed issues ranging from the U.S. Supreme Court's Tempnology decision
involving trademark licenses, to
Section 365(n) of the Bankruptcy Code, to the very different
issues posed when a licensee files bankruptcy and wants to assume
or assign an inbound IP license.
You can watch the video by following this YouTube link.
I hope you enjoy it.
Photo courtesy of the American Bankruptcy Institute
