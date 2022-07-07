I recently had the honor of talking with the American Bankruptcy Institute's Editor-at-Large Bill Rochelle about the intersection of intellectual property and bankruptcy, as part of ABI's Industry Viewpoints video series.

Bill and I discussed issues ranging from the U.S. Supreme Court's Tempnology decision involving trademark licenses, to Section 365(n) of the Bankruptcy Code, to the very different issues posed when a licensee files bankruptcy and wants to assume or assign an inbound IP license.

You can watch the video by following this YouTube link. I hope you enjoy it.

Photo courtesy of the American Bankruptcy Institute

