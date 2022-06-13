The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Treasury moved on Tuesday to block U.S. investors from purchasing Russian debt in secondary markets. As a response to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Treasury had originally prohibited the purchase of newly issued Russian government and corporate debt but Treasury has now expanded that policy to include new and existing debt and equity securities issued by any entity in the Russian Federation. Under the new rules, investors can continue to hold already issued debt and remain free to sell or transfer securities as long as they do so to a non-U.S. counterparty. [WSJ; June 7, 2022]

Bloomberg reports the Puerto Rico's will be hosting its first annual event for bondholders since its bankruptcy in 2017. Notably, in 2017, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico filed for bankruptcy, becoming the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. In March 2022, Puerto Rico formally exited bankruptcy after completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history, nearly five years later. As part of an effort to put slash the commonwealth's deficits, officials will be hosting a two-day conference in San Juan, in which local business leaders will attempt to convince more investors to buy into the economy so that bonds can move out of the hands of hedge funds and other distressed debt purchasers. This conference will also be overseen by the oversight board which Congress created in 2016 to help resolve Puerto Rico's financial crisis. Such board will ensure bondholders get repaid. [Bloomberg; June 6, 2022]

The USA Today reports that JetBlue Airways Corp. will bolster its efforts to purchase budget airline, Spirit Airlines. Initially, JetBlue offered $3.6 billion in cash and then launched a $3.2 billion tender offer in an attempt to ward off a rival bid by Frontier Airlines, another budget airline. Intensifying the bidding war between the 2 companies, Frontier added a $250 million termination fee to its initial proposal. In response, JetBlue announced that it will provide a $350 million reverse break-up payable to Spirit if the deal isn't completed due to anti-trust reasons, over $150 million more than JetBlue's initial bid. Spirit is expected to vote on these proposals on June 10th. [USA Today; June 6, 2022]

The Wall Street Journal reports that the developer of American Dream, the $6 billion mega-shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has failed to make a semiannual interest payment on its $800 million issuance of municipal bonds. As a result, bondholders were paid from an $11.35 million debt service account, rather than receiving their interest payments directly. American Dream is the second largest mall in the country and is located near the Meadowlands Sports Complex (a popular concert venue and home to several major league sports teams). The developers issued $2.7 billion of debt to build the mall but faced years of construction delays, followed by closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. [WSJ; June 3, 2022]

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.