On April 29, 2022, Robert Eisenbach participated on a panel at the Annual Spring Meeting of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). Robert spoke about the role IP plays in bankruptcy and restructuring and how licenses and other issues impact the monetization of IP. ABI's Annual Spring Meeting provides the ultimate in learning and networking opportunities for the insolvency community.

