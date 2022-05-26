ABI Panel. Last month I had the honor of speaking on a panel at the American Bankruptcy Institute's 2022 Annual Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C. The topic of our panel was the Monetization of Intellectual Property in Bankruptcy and Restructuring.

I was joined by four distinguished panelists, Leslie Zmugg, General Counsel of Gordon Brothers (who was our moderator); Arthur Daemmrich, the Jerome and Dorothy Lemelson Director at the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at the Smithsonian Institution; Bradley Limpert at Limpert & Associates; and Joshua Pichinson, Managing Director at Sherwood Partners, Inc./agencyIP.

The panel covered a range of issues, including an historical perspective on intellectual property and the way business failures impacted technological development, the impact of licenses on IP sales in bankruptcy, due diligence issues in distressed IP sale transactions, and cross-border implications in certain intellectual property transactions.

Video Available. The American Bankruptcy Institute has now made the the video of the panel discussion available for your viewing pleasure — just follow the link in this sentence to watch it.

I hope you find it helpful.

