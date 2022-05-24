Pratt's Journal of Bankruptcy Law published an
article by Michael R. O'Donnell, Michael P. Crowley, Desiree McDonald and Kevin Hakansson in its June 2022
edition. The article, "Bankruptcy Briefs," is a
compilation of our team's review of four recent cases in the
Firm's Banking, Title Insurance, and Real Estate Litigation
Blog: " New York Court Denies Injunction to Stay Foreclosure
Sale of Boston's State Street Building," "New Jersey
Federal Court Denies Motion for Reconsideration of Dismissal of
Mortgage 'Mishandling" Claims,' "Nevada Supreme
Court Holds Four-Year Limitations Period Applies to Prior Lender
Challenging HOA Sale," and "New Jersey Appellate Division
Allows Intervention in Tax Sale Foreclosure."
You may read the article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.