Pratt's Journal of Bankruptcy Law published an article by Michael R. O'Donnell, Michael P. Crowley, Desiree McDonald and Kevin Hakansson in its June 2022 edition. The article, "Bankruptcy Briefs," is a compilation of our team's review of four recent cases in the Firm's Banking, Title Insurance, and Real Estate Litigation Blog: " New York Court Denies Injunction to Stay Foreclosure Sale of Boston's State Street Building," "New Jersey Federal Court Denies Motion for Reconsideration of Dismissal of Mortgage 'Mishandling" Claims,' "Nevada Supreme Court Holds Four-Year Limitations Period Applies to Prior Lender Challenging HOA Sale," and "New Jersey Appellate Division Allows Intervention in Tax Sale Foreclosure."



You may read the article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.