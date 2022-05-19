ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from United States

Recent Developments In Bankruptcy Law Update Jenner & Block While insolvent, the debtor incurred and paid tax penalties before bankruptcy. A transfer of property of the debtor while the debtor was insolvent for...

Delaware Bankruptcy Court Decision Highlights Potential Defenses To Equitable Subordination Claim Arnall Golden Gregory On March 25, 2022, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware dismissed a complaint filed against a lender and other entities.

What We're Reading This Week [May 3, 2022] Mayer Brown The Wall Street Journal reports on the surprise Thursday announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department that the U.S. gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank at a 1.4%...

Seventh Circuit Provides Rare Guidance On "Statutory Liens" Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP On April 21, 2022, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued a decision interpreting the Bankruptcy Code's definitions of "statutory lien" and "judicial lien," holding that a lien imposed by...

Charlie Munger Names "Caesars Palace Coup" As His "Pick For 2022" Jones Day At the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting on April 30, 2022, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger selected as his "Pick for 2022" The Caesars Palace Coup: How a Billionaire Brawl Over