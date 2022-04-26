The Wall Street Journal reports that Russia has taken another step closer to defaulting on its sovereign debts after an industry watchdog overseeing the credit-default swaps market ruled Wednesday that Russia failed to meet its obligations to foreign bondholders when it paid them in rubles earlier this month. While Russia has continued to deny reports that it is close to default on its sovereign debts, analysts say that payments for the subject bonds in any currency other than the US dollar would constitute a breach of contract. Following the decision, credit-default swaps tied to Russia's creditworthiness can be triggered if Russia fails to make dollar payments before a grace period expires on May 4. The current upfront cost of buying a five-year contract for a Russian credit-default swap is roughly 73% of the total value of the debt to be insured, implying a default probability of 93%.
The bankrupt Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, has agreed to pay $87.5 million to more than 300 sexual-abuse victims, as reported by The New York Times. Under the settlement agreement, the diocese will establish a trust to be funded over a four-year period, with claims against certain of the diocese's insurance carriers to be assigned to the trust. The parties are seeking bankruptcy court approval of the settlement agreement by early June.
According to Law360, Ireland-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital obtained bankruptcy court approval for its chapter 11 plan following support from 99% of the company's voting creditors. Under the confirmed plan, which also had support of all existing shareholders, will wipe out more than $4 billion of debt by equitizing approximately $3.6 billion in secured debt and converting those obligations into 100% of the equity in the reorganized company, while also infusing $377 million into the reorganized company through a new equity rights offering. The company expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.
© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.