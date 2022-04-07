ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Delaware Judge Issues Important Ruling in Hertz Chapter 11 Case on Allowance of Make-Whole Premiums, Treatment of Unimpaired Creditors, and Post-petition Interest

The treatment of make-whole premiums in solvent debtor chapter 11 cases has become an important issue in recent years for corporate issuers and bondholders. This podcast will examine a recent decision in the Hertz case by Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on the allowance of such claims. (Judge Walrath also addressed other topics in her decision pertaining to the treatment of unimpaired creditors and post-petition interest, which is covered in part 2.)

Blog Post

Click here to view the blog post

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.