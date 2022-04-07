United States:
Driving While Unimpaired (Part 1) (Podcast)
07 April 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Delaware Judge Issues Important Ruling in Hertz Chapter 11 Case
on Allowance of Make-Whole Premiums, Treatment of Unimpaired
Creditors, and Post-petition Interest
The treatment of make-whole premiums in solvent debtor chapter
11 cases has become an important issue in recent years for
corporate issuers and bondholders. This podcast will examine a
recent decision in the Hertz case by Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on the allowance of
such claims. (Judge Walrath also addressed other topics in her
decision pertaining to the treatment of unimpaired creditors and
post-petition interest, which is covered in part 2.)
