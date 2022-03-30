ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Per Law360, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled that Art Van Furniture did not violate the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (“ WARN ”) Act, which requires large employers to provide least 60 days' notice to workers before mass layoffs, when Art Van laid off 700 workers when COVID-19 shutdown orders were in effect. The court found that the shortened notice afforded by Art Van met the “unforeseen business circumstances” and “natural disaster” exceptions to the WARN Act because the layoffs were a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Law360; March 21, 2022].

Reuters reports on BlackRock's letter to shareholders regarding how the Russia-Ukraine war may accelerate the use of digital currencies in international transactions. BlackRock also noted that it planned to focus more on digital currencies, going forward, due to increased client interest. [Reuters; March 24, 2022].

Per Bloomberg, the Jekyll & Hyde Club, a popular horror-themed restaurant in New York, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. In its bankruptcy filing, the restaurant listed liabilities of at least $7 million that includes $1.5 million in unpaid rent. Since it is a smaller business, the Club seeks to have a less costly reorganization by using certain chapter 11 rules to rearrange debt quickly. [Bloomberg, March 23, 2022].

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.