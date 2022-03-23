Bloomberg reports that Puerto Rico ended its five-year bankruptcy this week by restructuring $22 billion of debt. This was accomplished through a bond transaction in which certain investors exchanged their prepetition debt securities for new general obligations. The exchange reduced Puerto Rico's funded debt to approximately $7 billion and dedicated $1.4 billion for public employees' pensions. But the Commonwealth's debt held by Puerto Rico's Electric Power Company, which is in its own bankruptcy proceeding, remains unresolved. [Bloomberg; March 15, 2022].

Per Reuters, Chilean-based Latam Airlines obtained court approval of a so-called backstop agreement under which certain creditors will guarantee the debtor's exit financing if it is not able to obtain sufficient interest from third party investors. The deal provides that 15 backstop creditors would receive $734 million in fees to ensure that $5.4 billion in stock and debt offerings are financed in full. The decision furthers Latam's plan to exit bankruptcy. [Reuters; March 16, 2022].

According to Law360, the Second Circuit overturned a bankruptcy court's decision that denial of a Paycheck Protection Act (" PPP ") loan to a bankrupt hospital violated section 525(a) of the Bankruptcy Code (which prohibits the government from denying grants based on bankruptcy status). Instead, the Second Circuit found that the PPP loan was a loan, even if the government could waive repayment. As a result, the government's denial of the hospital's PPP loan application did not violate section 525(a) of the Code. The PPP loan program was established to allow businesses to continue to make payroll during COVID-19 shutdowns. [Law360; March 16, 2022].

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.