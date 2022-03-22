Bankruptcy and Restructuring partner Stephen D. Zide, special counsel Joseph A. Shifer and associate Benjamin S. Sieck authored an article titled "Numerosity Unwound: Counting Votes on a Chapter 11 Plan" published in Norton Journal of Bankruptcy Law and Practice on Feb. 1, 2022. The article is a comprehensive treatment of the Bankruptcy Code's numerosity requirement for confirming a chapter 11 plan. The article describes the history and case law of the numerosity requirement and analyzes a number of related issues critical to bankruptcy practitioners and distressed investors.

Read an excerpt of the article here.

