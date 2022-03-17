During times of corporate uncertainty, the company's message to customers, vendors and employees can either instill confidence or foster anxiety. This holds true more than ever in the digital and social media era. In a chapter 11 scenario, then, engaging with, rather than dodging, press calls may be the preferred approach. This provides the opportunity to craft the message as well as address misinformation from leaks.

For more on this topic, listen to the Restructure THIS! Podcast Episode 6 hosted by Sheppard Mullin partner Justin Bernbrock, who interviews Sydney Isaacs and Dan Scorpio of the communications firm Abernathy MacGregor.

About Restructure THIS!

Sheppard Mullin's Restructure This! podcast explores the latest trends and controversies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, commercial insolvency and distressed investing. Join host Justin Bernbrock, partner in the firm's Finance and Bankruptcy group, as he and his guests discuss popular, and sometimes not-so-popular, developments in the wild west of the bankruptcy legal world and high yield dealmaking. Subscribe to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or Stitcher.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.