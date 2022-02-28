Worldwide:
Industry News - January 28, 2022
28 February 2022
by
Arnall Golden Gregory
January 26, 2022 (Reuters)
A group of bankruptcy law professors are looking to weigh in
on Johnson & Johnson's use of the bankruptcy system to
settle lawsuits alleging that its talc products cause cancer,
calling the strategy a "serious abuse."
|
January 26, 2022 (Yahoo! Finance)
While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve's
announcement on monetary policy Wednesday afternoon in Washington,
some of the biggest bond-fund managers have already made their
moves.
|
January 26, 2022 (The Washington Post)
The biggest bankruptcy ever in the municipal debt market is on
a path to resolution, now that a U.S. judge has approved a
restructuring plan for Puerto Rico. Still, there are plenty more
challenges ahead for investors, the island's still-bankrupt
electric utility and its beleaguered residents. Even with a sharp
reduction in debt payments, the key issue for Puerto Rico is
whether it can turn around an economy that's been shrinking for
years amid a steady loss of population.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
