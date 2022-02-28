Industry News

Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy Is Ending. What Comes Next?: QuickTake January 26, 2022 (The Washington Post) The biggest bankruptcy ever in the municipal debt market is on a path to resolution, now that a U.S. judge has approved a restructuring plan for Puerto Rico. Still, there are plenty more challenges ahead for investors, the island's still-bankrupt electric utility and its beleaguered residents. Even with a sharp reduction in debt payments, the key issue for Puerto Rico is whether it can turn around an economy that's been shrinking for years amid a steady loss of population.