Industry News

January 27, 2022 (Yahoo! Finance)
Grupo Aeromexico has reached a $40-million deal with a group of unsecured creditors to withdraw their objection to the airline's bankruptcy restructuring plan, Aeromexico's lead counsel said on Thursday.
 
 
January 27, 2022 (Yahoo! Finance)
Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to dismantle China Evergrande Group by selling the bulk of its assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
 
January 26, 2022 (Reuters)
A group of bankruptcy law professors are looking to weigh in on Johnson & Johnson's use of the bankruptcy system to settle lawsuits alleging that its talc products cause cancer, calling the strategy a "serious abuse."
 
 
January 26, 2022 (Yahoo! Finance)
While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve's announcement on monetary policy Wednesday afternoon in Washington, some of the biggest bond-fund managers have already made their moves.
 
 
January 26, 2022 (The Washington Post)
The biggest bankruptcy ever in the municipal debt market is on a path to resolution, now that a U.S. judge has approved a restructuring plan for Puerto Rico. Still, there are plenty more challenges ahead for investors, the island's still-bankrupt electric utility and its beleaguered residents. Even with a sharp reduction in debt payments, the key issue for Puerto Rico is whether it can turn around an economy that's been shrinking for years amid a steady loss of population.
 
 
January 24, 2022 (Fortune)
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Darrin Gayles in the Southern District of Florida ordered that the Crystal Symphony be seized upon its arrival in Miami due to unpaid fuel bills of $4.6 million. To escape the looming impoundment, the ship, carrying at least 300 people, changed course to Bimini in the Bahamas.
 
 

