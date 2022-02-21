As reported by Bloomberg, hearings began on Monday to decide whether to dismiss Johnson & Johnson's District of New Jersey bankruptcy case. Employing the so-called "Texas Two-Step" strategy, J&J used Texas law to create the subsidiary LTL Management to hold its talc-related liabilities. LTL then filed for bankruptcy, with a pledge from J&J to fund a $2 billion trust, as part of a confirmed Chapter 11 plan, which would be used to pay out on talc claimants' claims. J&J's use of Texas Two-Step, along with other companies' pursuit of a similar strategy in recent years, has led to some in Congress considering whether legislation may be necessary to curtail the strategy. [Bloomberg; Feb. 13, 2022]

CNBC reports that the consumer price index rose 7.5% in January, surpassing expert estimates and reflecting the highest reading since February 1982. Rising inflation has had a ripple effect on Wall Street in recent months, leading to declines in futures, especially for rate-sensitive tech stocks, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note reaching 2%, the highest it has been since August 2019. Consumers have also been greatly impacted with housing, vehicle, and food costs up significantly over the past 12 months. [CNBC; Feb. 10, 2022]

Per CNN Business, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq surged on February 15 after Russia announced its withdrawal of some troops near Ukraine suggesting a potential de-escalation in the region. Sources have suggested that armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to global disruption in energy supplies and further price hikes given that Russia is a major natural gas and oil exporter. Prior to Russia's announcement, the Dow and S&P 500 had declined three days in a row, and more volatility is expected as the situation continues to develop. [CNN Business; Feb. 15, 2022]

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.