Joseph L. Schwartz, Chair of the Firm's Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Group, will be speaking at a joint NJ Turnaround Management Association (NJTMA) and Exit Planning Institute hybrid virtual/in-person event on the topic of "Buying Distressed Businesses: Opportunities and Risks" on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM in Paramus, NJ. Joe, who is President of NJTMA, along with a distinguished panel of speakers, will discuss, among other items:



Issues that arise in connection with the purchase and sale of distressed businesses and assets;

Best practices and case studies of previous successful transactions; and

What purchasers and investors need to know when getting involved in a distressed transaction.

Joe has over 25 years of experience in commercial bankruptcy and state court insolvency matters, with a focus on corporate restructurings and reorganizations for various constituencies. He also has substantial experience in state and federal receiverships and assignments for the benefit of creditors, as well as out-of-court corporate restructurings, turnarounds, workouts and commercial litigation.

For more information or to register for this event, see Buying Distressed Businesses: Opportunities and Risks.

