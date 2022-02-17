Joseph L. Schwartz, Chair of the
Firm's Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring
Group, will be speaking at a joint NJ Turnaround Management
Association (NJTMA) and Exit Planning Institute hybrid
virtual/in-person event on the topic of "Buying Distressed
Businesses: Opportunities and Risks" on Wednesday, March 2,
2022 from 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM in Paramus, NJ. Joe, who is
President of NJTMA, along with a distinguished panel of speakers,
will discuss, among other items:
- Issues that arise in connection with the purchase and sale of distressed businesses and assets;
- Best practices and case studies of previous successful transactions; and
- What purchasers and investors need to know when getting involved in a distressed transaction.
Joe has over 25 years of experience in commercial bankruptcy and state court insolvency matters, with a focus on corporate restructurings and reorganizations for various constituencies. He also has substantial experience in state and federal receiverships and assignments for the benefit of creditors, as well as out-of-court corporate restructurings, turnarounds, workouts and commercial litigation.
For more information or to register for this event, see Buying Distressed Businesses: Opportunities and Risks.
