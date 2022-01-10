"No one would call 2021 an uneventful year. The US Capitol was stormed in a would-be insurrection. Inflation surged to levels not seen in decades. And almost 300 million people worldwide were infected by COVID-19 as the emergence of variants wrecked any return to normalcy. But for bankruptcy, a sector usually goosed by global disruption, it was unusually quiet."

Read the article (subscription required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.