In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, also known as a wage earner's plan, individual debtors may be permitted to retain their property, and develop a plan to repay a portion or all of their debts. A debtor will propose a repayment plan to make installment payments to creditors over a 36 to 60 month period.

A creditor of a chapter 13 debtor may not pursue collection efforts after the bankruptcy petition is filed, and during the pendency of the plan. This therefore means that a creditor will need to wait years to be repaid, and the plan may not even provide for full payment of the creditor's claim.

What is a creditor to do in such a situation? One little known fact of a Chapter 13 case is that, under 11 U.S.C. § 109(e), a debtor may not have more than $419,275 in unsecured, liquidated, noncontingent debt (updated yearly to reflect changes in the consumer price index). Similarly, a debtor's secured debt may not exceed $1,257,850. You read that right: too much of these types of debt can disqualify a debtor from filing a Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition.

The Section 109(e) debt limit is often overlooked by trustees, creditors, and even debtors themselves. A quick review of a debtor's schedules will determine whether the debt limit has been exceeded. If so, a creditor can move to dismiss the Chapter 13 bankruptcy case. The debtor may then be given the option to convert the bankruptcy case to one under Chapter 7 or Chapter 11, each of which may be disadvantageous from the debtor's perspective.

For example, unlike in a Chapter 13 case, the debtor's assets may be liquidated in order to repay creditors in a Chapter 7 case. Moreover, the debtor will be subject to the Chapter 7 Means Test Calculation, and will be required to complete Official Form 122A-1 and 122A-2. If, for example, the debtor's income (or contributions received from a spouse) is too high and creates a presumption of abuse, the debtor may fail the Means Test and the Chapter 7 case may be dismissed.

Therefore, it is important for any creditor in a Chapter 13 case to consult with a bankruptcy attorney to carefully consider whether the debtor has exceeded the debt limit under Section 109(e) of the Bankruptcy Code at the onset of the Chapter 13 case.

