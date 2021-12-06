ABI Journal

China's Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted company, is teetering on the brink of financial collapse. So what happens now? Even though the Chinese government controls its entire economy, it is difficult to imagine that this will resemble anything other than a train wreck in slow motion. This article addresses four questions to help make sense of it all:

Will the Chinese Government allow Evergrande to fail;

Will Evergrande's domestic and foreign creditors receive equal treatment;

What impact will an Evergrande failure have on domestic and global markets; and

What will happen to Evergrande's billionaire founder and largest shareholder?

View the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.