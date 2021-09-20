self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's stimulus response have affected the health care industry in many ways. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Bill Hanlon, partner in Seyfarth's Litigation department and chair of the firm's Bankruptcy practice, joins host Adam Laughton for a conversation about bankruptcy trends in the health care space as the pandemic moved towards an endemic.

