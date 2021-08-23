ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Wall Street Journal reports on Purdue Pharma's continuing confirmation hearing covering the company's proposed reorganization plan centered around a $4.5 billion settlement with its founders, the Sackler family. Currently, the Sackler family is named in civil litigation which alleges that the family knowingly fueled opioid addiction through the marketing of OxyContin, an opioid painkiller. A restructuring specialist who had joined the Purdue board before its chapter 11 filing testified on the first day of the confirmation hearing that the Sackler family required releases so as “to be able to put all of the litigation behind them.” The settlement, and related third-party releases of the Sackler family, are being challenged by state and federal authorities as well as some members of Congress. If the plan is approved, the Sacklers would make an immediate payment of $300 million as well as yearly installments until 2030. [WSJ; Aug. 12, 2021]

The Associated Press reports on an ongoing hearing in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy regarding a proposed settlement that would be the centerpiece of a proposed reorganization. The settlement would consist of an $850 million distribution to sex abuse victims, $250 million of which would be paid by Boy Scouts of America itself with remaining $600 million to be contributed by local councils. On the first day of the hearing, to Judge Silverstein's surprise, the Boy Scouts noted that their national board had never adopted a resolution approving the settlement. However, the debtor claims the agreement is nonetheless a valid exercise of its business judgment and should be accepted as the cornerstone of its final bankruptcy plan. [AP; Aug. 12, 2021]

Forbes reports on a recent trend of major financial institutions (in this case Bank of America) losing their status as their millennial consumers “primary” account banks to digital banks. Top platforms, in this regard, include PayPal, Current, Dave, and Square Cash. Forbes chalks up the continuing shift to the more personalized nature of digital banks and the changing nature of what consumers consider to be their primary “checking account.” [Forbes; Aug. 16, 2021]

The Wall Street Journal reports that the creators of South Park have made a deal to purchase Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant and family entertainment center outside Denver which was featured on the pilot of the popular cartoon. The creators announced they would purchase the restaurant, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pending court approval. Casa Bonita is a Mexican resort-themed restaurant with 30 foot high waterfalls in which cliff divers famously jump to entertain guests. The deal comes after South Park was renewed for another six seasons with Viacom-CBS. The show is expected to earn the creators more than $900 million. [WSJ; Aug. 13, 2021]

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.