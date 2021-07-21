ARTICLE

Recently, on July 13, 2021, the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued a Revised Standing Order lifting the requirement that face masks be worn in public areas of the courthouse by those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Revised Standing Order impacts each of the courthouses of the District of Delaware and the Delaware Bankruptcy Court. Per the standing order, judges retain the ability to require the use of masks within their courtrooms as they see fit.

Carl D. Neff is a partner with the law firm of FisherBroyles, LLP, and practices in Delaware. You can reach Carl at (302) 482-4244 or at Carl.Neff@FisherBroyles.com.

