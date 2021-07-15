Episode 1 of the BR Guest show shines a light on Brown Rudnick's Law360 Bankruptcy Practice Group of the Year Award. Brown Rudnick was one of only five U.S. law firms recognized in the bankruptcy category. The lawyers behind the big win are Brown Rudnick Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Partners Sunni Beville, David Molton, and Robert Stark. Sunni serves as Managing Director of the Firm's Dispute Resolution & Restructuring Department. David is Chair of Cross-Border, Mass Tort, and Restructuring Litigation and Robert is Practice Group Leader of the Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Practice Group. For the inaugural BR Guest broadcast, Bill had a conversation with Sunni, David, and Robert.

self

Originally published 06/15/2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.