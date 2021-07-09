Barry Klayman and Mark Felger, writing in the Delaware Business Court Insider, review a recent decision from Chief Judge Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware holding that the law of the jurisdiction in which a trust is organized governs whether it is a "business trust" that can be an eligible debtor under the Bankruptcy Code. In doing so, Judge Sontchi rejected the majority view that federal common law should govern.

To read the article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.