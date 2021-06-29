Bloomberg Law analyzes how middle-market companies may be unable to address upcoming supply chain disruption shifts, leading to an increase in bankruptcy filings. [Bloomberg Law; June 22, 2021]

The Wall Street Journal discusses how the pandemic altered retail shopping habits, and the anticipated closure by 2025 of half of remaining mall-based retailers. [WSJ; June 25, 2021]

Bloomberg discusses the transition from LIBOR, and market concerns with the upcoming transition deadline looming. [Bloomberg; June 25, 2021]

Bloomberg reports that Hertz Corp. is tapping the asset-backed securities market this week as part of its emergence from chapter 11 protection, with the proceeds of an anticipated $2.2 billion ABS offering to be used to finance the purchase of new vehicles for Hertz's rental fleet. [Bloomberg; June 21, 2021]

