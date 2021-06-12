United States:
When The Client's Rights Depend On A Clerk's Office, Trust But Verify
12 June 2021
Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
David Pisciotta and Alissa Piccione, attorneys in Troutman
Pepper's Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Group, were
published in the New York Law Journal for their article,
"When the Client's Rights Depend on a
Clerk's Office, Trust But Verify."
